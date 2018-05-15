Bloomberg Best: From Our Bureaus Worldwide - May 15 (Audio)

Hosts June Grasso and Ed Baxter feature the best stories of the day from Bloomberg Radio, Bloomberg Television, and over 120 Bloomberg News bureaus around the world on Bloomberg Radio’s Bloomberg Best. Some highlights include a look at U.S.-China trade relations with John Frisbie, Alan Blinder discusses Richard Clarida’s confirmation hearing to become Federal Reserve vice chair, plus, an exclusive interview with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 30:12