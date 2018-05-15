Bloomberg Baystate Business: It’s Fun at the ICA

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchor Anne Mostue are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond.

Today we took the show on the road to the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston as part of Bloomberg Tech Week in Boston. We talked to Curator Eva Respini about the latest news from the institute. We also spoke with Jason Robins of DraftKings about the Supreme Court decision that paves the way for legalized gambling. Steve Pagliuca of Bain Capital joined us to talk about his business...and that other little venture he is involved in...the Boston Celtics. Akamai CEO Tom Leighton talked cyber-security and Charles River Venture partner Jon Auerbach also joined us. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jason McGorman joined us to talk about the latest news concerning Boston Scientific.

Running time 56:04