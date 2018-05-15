All Eyes Turn to Pennsylvania’s Midterm Primary (Audio)

John McCormick, Bloomberg News money and influence reporter, discusses the latest round of midterm primaries, where coverage will focus heavily on the Pennsylvania races, which could remake the political landscape in a state that will be essential for democrats trying to win back control of the House of Representatives. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

