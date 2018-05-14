US Reversal On ZTE Shows Weakness On Trade Negotiations: Miller

Leland Miler, CEO of China Beige Book, on Trump backtracking on moves against China’s ZTE Corp, and what this signals about his trade war stance. Brian Egger, Senior Gaming & Lodging Analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, on the US Supreme Court ruling that states can legalize single-game sports betting. Alan Johnson, Managing Director and Founder of Johnson Associates, discusses results from their quarterly financial services compensation survey. Victoria Espinel, President and CEO of BSA: The Software Alliance and President of Software.org: The BSA Foundation, discussesintellectual property issues between the US and China, digital trade rules, and the software talent shortage.

