Trump Reverses Stance on Sanctions for China’s ZTE (Audio)

Josh Gallu, Bloomberg News White House editor, discusses President Trump’s decision to help Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE by easing commerce department sanctions on the firm, which was cut off from U.S. suppliers last month after officials said the company had violated sanctions relating to trade with Iran and North Korea. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

