Host Jonathan Ferro spoke with Marcus Ashworth, Bloomberg Opinion Columnist, and Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst for CMC Markets in London, about trade, Italy, and comments from ECB policy maker Francois Villeroy de Galhau. Jonathan also spoke with Cameron Crise, Macro Strategist for Bloomberg, and Romaine Bostick, editor of our Bloomberg Top Live blog, about OPEC, the week ahead, and comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President, Loretta Mester.

