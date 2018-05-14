(Bloomberg) -- 320786593

BBRSURVL KEENE ECO FIN 17323105 2155521 15898406 BNPODCAST AUDIO AV PODCAST WEBNS 16279331 17243955 1814503 1723336 Surveillance: Trade Wars Not the Biggest 2018 Risk, Purves Says Michael Purves, Weeden & Co. Chief Global Strategist & Head of Equity Derivatives, says you can’t be dismissive of higher interest rates in the volatility story. Isaac Boltansky, Compass Point Senior VP & Policy Analyst, has noticed a lot of empty offices in D.C. government agencies. Steve Ricchiuto, Mizuho Securities Chief U.S. Economist, joins us to wrap sound from our interview with Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and discuss eco data. Jonathan Ferziger, Bloomberg Middle East Politics Reporter, reports from Israel on the the U.S. Embassy move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Running time 27:57