Supreme Court Paves the Way for U.S. Sports Betting (Audio)

(Bloomberg) -- Greg Stohr, Bloomberg News Supreme Court reporter, discusses a Monday Supreme Court opinion, which effectively paves the way for new sports betting across much of the United States. Robert Mintz, a partner at McCarter and English, discusses a second guilty conviction for former New York State Assembly speaker Sheldon Silver, who was found guilty of federal corruption charges on Friday. They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. To contact the producer: David Sucherman +1-212-617-7663 or dsucherman@bloomberg.net

Running time 14:45