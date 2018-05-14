Protests Erupt After U.S. Israeli Embassy Move (Audio)
Michael Arnold, Bloomberg News bureau chief for Israel and Palestinian territories, discusses a new streak of violence consuming the region, which comes on the same day as U.S. officials open the new American embassy in Jerusalem. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
