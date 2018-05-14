North Korea is Promised Investment for Denuclearization (Audio)
Nick Wadhams, Bloomberg News foreign policy reporter, discusses statements by U.S. officials who are promising new investments in North Korea for business and infrastructure in exchange for the country’s complete denuclearization. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
