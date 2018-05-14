(Bloomberg) -- The case for global equities is "compelling" yielding a 6-7% return and a very high risk premium over government bonds. That is according to Eric Lonergan, Fund Manager at M&G, who says - despite the worries about the equity market at the beginning of the year - that stocks will win in the medium term. Speaking to Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker he added that he sees a huge upside to European earnings in

2018.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 10:54