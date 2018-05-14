Inside the Labor Department’s Legal Brain Drain

A century-plus of combined legal expertise is leaving the Labor Department, setting up four key vacancies in an office with unheralded influence on the administration’s workplace agenda. The institutional knowledge vacuum created by the four retirements from the DOL solicitor’s office could put a short-term strain on the agency’s regulatory and policy progress. It may also provide political leaders with a chance to install outside counselors who are more aligned with the Trump philosophy. Bloomberg Law’s Ben Penn discusses it with Nancy Lyons in the Bloomberg 99.1 Washington newsroom.

Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 04:13