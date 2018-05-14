Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Sydney Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Wilbur Ross waded into the ZTE kerfuffle and blasted China for its unfair practices in the global economy on the eve of renewed trade talks. U.S. stocks pared gains in thin trading and 10-year Treasury yields stalled just below 3% as investors assess trade relations and Middle East tensions. St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard said the flattening yield curve is the result of central bank policy. Bloomberg’s Sarah McGregor discusses ZTE with host Dana Morgan.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:36).

A new edition of Bloomberg Daybreak is now available on mobile and on the terminal. Check out DAYB or everything you need to know this morning, and customize your settings so you only get news on the industries and assets you care about. To unsubscribe, click on the Alert tab in DAYB. Have feedback? Email daybreak1@bloomberg.net.