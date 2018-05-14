In today’s New York Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened over the weekend. President Trump threw a lifeline to ZTE, the Chinese telecom company on the brink of failure after being banned from buying U.S. parts. The U.S. wants proof North Korea is giving up nuclear weapons before it approves investment. Italian bonds underperformed as populist leaders closed in on a policy agenda. Bloomberg Asia Government Team Leader Dan Ten Kate offered insight on ZTE and trade with Christine Harvey. Chris Kirkham hosts.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 5:17).

