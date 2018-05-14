Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Steve Budin CEO Picknation Discussing SCOTUS decision that open the door to legalized gambling on sporting events with Eben Novy-Williams, Bloomberg Sports Business Reporter.

Walter J Zimmermann Chief Technical Analyst ICAP-TA Discussing a technical analysis of oil.

Paul Sweeney Director:North American Research Bloomberg Intelligence Discussing CBS Sues Redstone’s Firm to Block Removal of Network Directors.

Willie Delwiche Managing Director and Investment Strategist Baird Discussing the markets and investing.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.