Bloomberg - Daybreak: Iran Sanctions Drain Oil Supply (Audio)

U.S. sanctions on Iran will drain further oil supply from global markets, putting pressure on prices. Bloomberg’s Danielle Bochove and David Marino discuss the winners and losers, and what a "war premium" for oil could look like.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. To contact the producer: Colin Tipton +1-212-617-5560 or ctipton@bloomberg.net

Running time 02:52