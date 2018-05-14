Bloomberg - Daybreak: Iran Sanctions Drain Oil Supply (Audio)
U.S. sanctions on Iran will drain further oil supply from global markets, putting pressure on prices. Bloomberg’s Danielle Bochove and David Marino discuss the winners and losers, and what a "war premium" for oil could look like.
This is a Bloomberg podcast.
Running time 02:52
