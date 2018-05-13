Listeners are probably familiar with China’s economic and strategic ambitions in the South China Sea. But have you heard about what China is up to in Vanuatu? (Hint: It’s not the beaches.) China is pouring money into this tiny South Pacific nation -- population about 272,000 -- by investing in local infrastructure projects. That’s got the region’s traditional powers, the U.S. and Australia, breaking out in a sweat, and it’s also raising eyebrows in France, a former colonial power. Jonathan Pryke, director of the Pacific Islands program at the Lowy Institute, a think-tank based in Sydney, explains to Scott Lanman of Bloomberg News and Daniel Moss of Bloomberg Opinion what’s at stake.

To listen to the podcast, click here. (Running time: 15:57)