Why China Is Pouring Money Into Tiny Vanuatu (Podcast)
Listeners are probably familiar with China’s economic and strategic ambitions in the South China Sea. But have you heard about what China is up to in Vanuatu? (Hint: It’s not the beaches.) China is pouring money into this tiny South Pacific nation -- population about 272,000 -- by investing in local infrastructure projects. That’s got the region’s traditional powers, the U.S. and Australia, breaking out in a sweat, and it’s also raising eyebrows in France, a former colonial power. Jonathan Pryke, director of the Pacific Islands program at the Lowy Institute, a think-tank based in Sydney, explains to Scott Lanman of Bloomberg News and Daniel Moss of Bloomberg Opinion what’s at stake.
To listen to the podcast, click here. (Running time: 15:57)