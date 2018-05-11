Why David Woo is So Incredibly Bullish on the U.S. Dollar

On What’d You Miss This Week, Joe Weisenthal, Scarlet Fu and Julia Chatterley spoke with David Woo, Head of Global Rates and Currencies Research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, about why NAFTA is the perfect blueprint for how the Trump administration should approach trade negotiations and how success with Canada and Mexico could ratchet up the pressure on China. David also shared why he’s ’so incredibly bullish on the U.S. dollar’ and investors should be too.

Steven Englander, Head of Research and Strategy at Rafiki Capital, also joined to talk through the latest wage date and why it was not nearly as weak as it was made out to be. Even equities can be afflicted by seasonal affective disorder. Steven explained how the market was too pessimistic over the winter and now was shaking off those winter doldrums and unwinding.

Then Kenn Ricci, Chairman of Flexjet, came on to discuss the battle between the jet-leasing company and the Teamsters. Commercial pilots are one of the last strongholds of organized labor in the U.S. Leaders see the pilots as only the latest victim in the corporate war on unions, but Kenn is trying to change their mind and convince them that the ones wearing the wings could better negotiate for themselves directly.

Running time 33:40