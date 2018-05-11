UN Secretary General Optimistic for North Korea Deal (Audio)

Nick Wadhams, Bloomberg News foreign policy reporter, discusses a Bloomberg interview with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, where the former Portuguese prime minister expressed optimism about a deal between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but voiced frustration about new tensions in the Middle East. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

