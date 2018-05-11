Trump to Propose Efforts to Lower U.S. Drug Prices (Audio)
Anna Edney, Bloomberg News healthcare reporter, discusses President Trump’s planned Friday speech, where he will propose efforts to lower U.S. drug prices by increasing competition and lowering patients’ out-of-pocket costs. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.
