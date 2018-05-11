For more local news from India, visit Bloombergquint.com

Trump Aims to Show Off Deals Acumen in Kim Meeting (Audio)

Mike Dorning, Bloomberg News White House deputy team leader, discusses President Trump’s hopes of making a deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Since coming into office, Trump has made a habit of pulling the U.S. out of Obama-era deals that he saw as flawed, but the Kim meeting will allow him to make a new deal of his own. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

