Trump Aims to Show Off Deals Acumen in Kim Meeting (Audio)

Mike Dorning, Bloomberg News White House deputy team leader, discusses President Trump’s hopes of making a deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Since coming into office, Trump has made a habit of pulling the U.S. out of Obama-era deals that he saw as flawed, but the Kim meeting will allow him to make a new deal of his own. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

