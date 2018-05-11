Surveillance: People Respond to Higher Wages, Goolsbee Says

Mike Darda, MKM Partners Chief Economist & Chief Market Strategist, says 4% on the 10-year is a bit of a moonshot. Nick Wadhams, Bloomberg News State Department Reporter, and Steven Cook, CFR Senior Fellow Middle East, join us to provide insight on the escalating tensions between Israel, Iran, Russia, and Syria. Jonathan Golub, Credit Suisse Chief U.S. Equity Strategist, says tech will be the best performing sector at the end of this year. Austan Goolsbee, University of Chicago Booth School of Business Professor, says the tax cut was pretty negligible.

Running time 36:45