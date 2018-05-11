Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio)

(Bloomberg) -- Jennifer Rie, senior litigation analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, discusses the regulatory hurdles still facing T-Mobile and Sprint as the wireless carries work towards their $26.5 billion tie-up. Plus, Robert Hockett, a professor at Cornell University Law School, discusses a tentative deal between the Justice Department and the Royal Bank of Scotland to resolve an investigation into its sale of toxic mortgage-backed securities a decade ago. The settlement is good news for banks like Wells Fargo and UBS, who can look forward to lower penalties under the Trump Justice Department. They speak with Bloomberg’s June Grasso.

