Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio)
Jennifer Rie, senior litigation analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, discusses the regulatory hurdles still facing T-Mobile and Sprint as the wireless carriers work towards their $26.5 billion tie-up. She speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
Running time 08:04
