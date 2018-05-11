How IoT Technology Is Saving Rhinos in Africa
Ruth Rowan, Group Executive, Marketing, Dimension Data tells Bloomberg’s Bryan Curtis and Juliette Saly about an ingenious way that IoT technology is saving rhinos in Africa.
Running time 07:53
