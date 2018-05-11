Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today we talked about drug prices in the wake of the President’s speech on the issue, first with Bloomberg News health stocks reporter Tatiana Darie. We also heard from Dr. Steve Pearson of the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review who has a new study out about a Cystic Fibrosis treatment from Vertex that is critical of the price of the medication. We also talked about potential trouble ahead for the Massachusetts economy with Robert Nakosteen, the Executive Editor of MassBenchmarks. Bloomberg News reporter Charlie Stein was with us for his weekly money and investing report. Janet Wu reported from the annual Women’s Health luncheon at the Westin. Marc Hanover of the Steamship Authority told us about how he would like to deal with the unprecedented number of breakdowns and cancellations plaguing the service between Martha’s Vineyard and the mainland. Finally, Daphne Griffin, Executive Director of Scholar Athletes and one of her scholar athletes, Tarjanae Ancrum-Marshall, dropped by to talk about their program.

Running time 52:40