Bitcoin Bunkers and Investing for Professionals (Podcast)

On this week’s edition of Bloomberg Finance, John Tucker and Peggy Collins, speak with Bloomberg reporters about the finance news of the week including the Walmart and Flipkart deal, endowment taxes and Bitcoin bunkers for the wealthy. They’ll also discuss investing advice with Leo Kelly, Founder and CEO of Verdence Capital Advisors in Maryland.

