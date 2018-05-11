Automakers Meet With Trump Over Emissions Standards (Audio)

Ryan Beene, Bloomberg News auto regulation reporter, discusses President Trump’s Friday meeting with automakers, where executives from major U.S. and foreign car brands aimed to convince President Trump not to create a split market of auto emissions regulations set separately by state and federal governments. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

