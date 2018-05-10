Trump to Meet North Korea’s Kim on June 12 in Singapore (Audio)
Mike Dorning, Bloomberg News White House deputy team leader, discusses President Trump’s Thursday announcement that he and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet on June 12th in Singapore. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
