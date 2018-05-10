The Cable- BOE, Oil, Treasuries (Audio)
Host Jonathan Ferro spoke with Tim Craighead, Senior European Strategist for Bloomberg intelligence, and Dani Burger, Markets and Quants Reporter, about the Bank of England decision and the chances of a populist government ruling Italy . He also spoke with Lisa Abramowicz, Host of Bloomberg Markets in the U.S, and Joel Levington, Director of Fixed Income Research, about U.S treasuries rallying to a record 30-year bond sale, and also a look at the day ahead.
Radio +1-212-617-5560
Running time 43:28
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE