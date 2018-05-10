Tesla Will Go Bankrupt Without A Near-Term Cash Raise: Schultze

George Schultze, head of Schultze Asset Management, discusses the distressed equities and debt markets, and outlook for Tesla. Larry Noble, Senior Director and General Counsel for the Campaign Legal Center, and Bill Allison, campaign finance reporter for Bloomberg, on the gray area of backdoor lobbying to Trump by AT&T, Novartis, and others. Hugh Bromley, Solar market analyst for Bloomberg New Energy Finance, on California requiring solar panels be installed on all new homes starting in

2020. Toby Harshaw, Bloomberg Opinion columnist, discusses the situation in Iran, the military escalation in Israel, and the Korea summit.

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar. For additional Bloomberg podcasts, see {BPOD <GO>}. -- Bloomberg Radio +1-212-617-5560

Running time 32:10