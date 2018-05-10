Tech Officials Head to the White House for AI Meetings (Audio)

Dean Garfield, president of ITI, discuses Thursday meetings at the White House between the Trump administration and officials from more than 40 companies, including Alphabet, Goldman Sachs, Boeing, and CVS Health. The meetings are intended to address concerns surrounding artificial intelligence and its place in American business and society. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.