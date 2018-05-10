Schneiderman Successor Takes Over as New York AG (Audio)

Bob Van Voris, Bloomberg News legal reporter, discusses the woman who has replaced Eric Schneiderman as New York’s Attorney General. Barbara Underwood’s career has already been filled with firsts, first in her law school class and the first woman serve as U.S. solicitor, and is now filled with another as the first female attorney general of New York. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

