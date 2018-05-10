Pickering: Next BOE Hike Hinges on Growth Pick-Up

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England will want to see a rebound in growth before hiking interest rates, says Kallum Pickering, Senior economist at Berenberg. He told Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Markus Karlsson the next BOE rate rise is likely in November.

