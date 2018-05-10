Perez: Sterling to Weaken Further on Poor UK Data
(Bloomberg) -- Expect weaker UK fundamentals going forward according to Juan Perez, Senior FX Trader & Strategist at Tempus. He told Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Markus Karlsson that a BOE hike in August is quite unlikely and that cable could weaken even further, to the low 1.30s.
