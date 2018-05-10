New Report Shows Retaliatory Tariffs Will Hurt GOP Base (Audio)

Saleha Mohsin, Bloomberg News Treasury reporter, discusses a new report from the American Action Forum, which shows that retaliatory tariffs from China on U.S. exports would hurt voters in the states that helped Donald Trump to his presidential victory, bringing home the political risks of a trade war during the midterm elections. She speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

