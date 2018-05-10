(Bloomberg) -- Brexit uncertainty is forcing firms to leave Britain behind, according to Labour Peer Lord Charles Falconer. He discussed Brexit with Daybreak Europe’s Mark Barton and Guy Johnson, as media reports suggested Labour may consider changing its policy in order for Britain to remain closer to the EU single market.

