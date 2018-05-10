Hardy: Dollar Rally Expected after Brutal Sell-Off

(Bloomberg) -- Central bank policy convergence failed to find oxygen so we saw a natural dollar correction says John Hardy, Head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank. Hardy tells Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Anna Edwards that the Bank of England has egg on its face whilst the politics in Italy could create "havoc" in the EU.

