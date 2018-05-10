Geopolitical Risks Grow After Trump Iran Decision (Audio)

Nafeesa Syeed, Bloomberg News national security reporter, discusses the continued fallout from President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran Nuclear Deal. Plus, a look at Gina Haspel’s Senate confirmation hearings. She speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.