Facebook Releases Russian Ads from 2016 Election (Audio)

Ken Doyle, senior editor of the Bloomberg Government Money and Politics report, discusses the release of a trove of Russian-backed Facebook ads from the 2016 election, which provide one of the clearest demonstrations to date of Russia’s financial interest in disrupting American politics. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Amy Morris and Peter Barnes on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

This is a Bloomberg podcast. To download, watch or listen to this report now, click on the thumbnail/player on the sidebar.