Everything You Need to Know This Morning From Daybreak (Podcast)

In today’s Hong Kong Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. The summit is set. Donald Trump will meet Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore. About the BOE: Mark Carney tried to keep its options open, but investors weren’t convinced. A return to $100 a barrel oil could be in the cards next year. Daybreak’s John Brinsley discusses the BOE with host Ramy Inocencio.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 4:46).

