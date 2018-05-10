In today’s New York Daybreak podcast, we cover the biggest stories that happened overnight. Donald Trump welcomed home three Americans released from North Korea. U.S. inflation may have pushed on to 2.5% in April, thanks in part to rising energy prices. Middle East tension ratcheted up as Iran and Israel exchanged fire. Bloomberg’s Gwen Ackerman talks with Christine Harvey about the Middle East.

To listen to this podcast, click here. (Run time 4:47).

