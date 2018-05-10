ESPN Pays Up for UFC as League Seeks New Superstars (Podcast)

Ultimate Fighting Championship Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Epstein discusses a host of issues related to the business of sports, including the organization’s recent agreement with the Walt Disney Co. that’ll put 15 events exclusively on ESPN’s new over-the-top platform, ESPN+. ESPN paid about $150 million a year for about one-third of UFC’s total content, meaning the organization can still sell more inventory to a traditional broadcaster such as Fox Sports. Fox had paid about $150 million for all of UFC’s rights under terms of its existing contract. Epstein also talks about creating stars like Conor McGregor, global distribution and the entertainment value of the in-arena experience. A Las Vegas native, he also talks about the NHL’s Golden Knights, an expansion team that’s reached the conference finals in its inaugural season.

After earning his law degree at Vanderbilt, Epstein clerked for a Nevada state judge. He then moved on to a law firm, where he represented casinos and Top Rank Boxing, whose chairman, Bob Arum, is among the best-known promoters in boxing.

Running time 31:23