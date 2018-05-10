Companies Turned to Cohen to Understand Trump (Audio)

Brad Moss, a partner at Mark Zaid Plc., discusses new revelations that AT&T, Novartis, and other companies paid Michael Cohen for insights into President Trump’s administration. The payments were revealed this week by Stormy Daniels’s lawyer Michael Avenatti, and have already drawn the interest of special counsel Robert Mueller. He speaks with Bloomberg’s June Grasso on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."

