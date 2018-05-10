Bloomberg Markets: Rockefeller Draws Billionaires to Auction

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUEST: Katya Kazakina Art Market Reporter Bloomberg News Discussing her story Rockefeller ‘Premium’ Draws Billionaires to $646 Million Auction. Billionaires from around the world fought for a chance to own Peggy and David Rockefeller’s art trophies, sending paintings by Henri Matisseand Claude Monet to record prices at Christie’s in New York on Tuesday.

