Bloomberg Markets: Bentley University’s Career Preparedness

Bloomberg Markets with Carol Massar.

GUESTS: Gloria Larson President Bentley University Discussing Bentley University Special "Higher Ed and Career Preparedness" with Susan Brennan, Assoc. VP of Career Services at Bentley.

David Lucey VP of Talent Acquisition Epsilon Discussing exposing students to work environments before graduation as part of the Bentley University Special "Higher Ed and Career Preparedness."

Mary Ponziani Student Bentley University Discussing the view of the workplace for graduates as part of the Bentley University Special "Higher Ed and Career Preparedness" with Bentley President Gloria Larson. Bentley is a strategic partner of Bloomberg Radio.

