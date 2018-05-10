Bloomberg Baystate Business: Alnylam, Airbnb, Uber

Bloomberg Boston Bureau Chief Tom Moroney and Radio News Anchors Peter Barnes, Pat Carroll, Anne Mostue and Janet Wu are joined by top names from local business and finance to medicine and politics, along with Bloomberg reporters covering the latest stories in Boston, the Bay State and beyond. Today we were joined for an in-depth discussion of his company and the technologies being developed there by Alnylam CEO John Maraganore. Janet Wu reported on an investigation into pricing practices by Uber during a severe storm back in March. Andrew Skalaban of the Boston Host Alliance came into the studio to argue against new regulations for Airbnb in Boston. Cliff Noreen of MassMutual talked about the markets and Bloomberg News reporter Melissa Mittelman shared her weekly private equity report.

Running time 50:38