Listeners are probably familiar with China’s economic and strategic ambitions in the South China Sea. But have you heard about what China is up to in Vanuatu? (Hint: It’s not the beaches.) China is pouring money into this South Pacific nation by investing in local infrastructure projects. That’s got the region’s traditional powers, the U.S. and Australia, breaking out in a sweat, and it’s raising eyebrows in France, a colonial power. Jonathan Pryke of the Lowy Institute explains to Scott Lanman of Bloomberg News and Daniel Moss of Bloomberg Opinion what’s at stake.

Running time 15:57