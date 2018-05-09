Trump Iran Decision Could Impact North Korea Talks (Audio)
Robert Levinson, senior defense analyst for Bloomberg Government, discusses how President Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Iran Nuclear Deal could affect talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Ge speaks with Bloomberg’s Peter Barnes and Nathan Hager on Bloomberg Radio’s "Politics, Policy, Power and Law."
