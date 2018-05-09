Trask: Dollar to Remain Dominant into the Summer

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are growing accustomed to a stronger greenback as the dollar reaches it’s highest level of the year, says Jake Trask, Corporate Dealer at OFX. He spoke to Daybreak Europe’s Caroline Hepker and Markus Karlsson about the FX implications after President Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal. Trask also gave his outlook for sterling ahead of the Bank of England’s May decision.

